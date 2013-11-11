'Meet the Press'Opens Vault for Affiliates

mmalone@nbmedia.com | @BCMikeMalone

Media outlets nationwide are challenged to find fresh angles for the 50th

anniversary of John F. Kennedy’s assassination on Nov. 22, but NBC affiliates have a chance to air a unique bit of American

history. Meet the Press has created

“MTP Remembers: JFK — The Presidential

Campaign” out of three Kennedy appearances

on the Sunday-morning staple,

and has made the special available to

NBC’s owned stations and affiliates.

On MTP, Kennedy spoke about a range of topics, including

civil rights, the Cold War, the fundamental differences

between the Republican and Democratic parties

and choosing an effective VP in case the president’s

health fails. Rob Yarin, executive producer of Meet the

Press, said Kennedy’s appearances — all three are from

his presidential campaign in 1960 — are both fascinating

and prescient. “It’s very interesting to see some of

the things he predicted come true,” said Yarin.

The MTP Remembers concept was hatched last

summer, when Yarin in August fashioned a Martin Luther

King Jr. special tied to the 50th anniversary

of the March on Washington and

King’s “I Have a Dream” speech. Yarin

asked WRC Washington news director Michael

Goldrick if there was interest in airing

the special (NBC News and WRC share a

building); the answer was a resounding yes.

The MLK special was made available to affiliates

as well and got healthy buy-in; it aired on stations

reaching 76% of U.S. homes. “It’s one of the great

things a show like Meet the Press allows us to do,”

said Valari Staab, president of NBC Owned Television

Stations. “It’s always been like one of [the

Owned Stations’] very own shows.”

Staab said the MLK special got higher ratings in

some NBC markets than Meet the Press itself. “People

[were] definitely intrigued by it,” she said. “It got

a lot of press as well.”

Thumbs-Up From Affiliates



The JFK special had a similar 75% of the nation

cleared at presstime. WDIV Detroit, for one, has it

set for Nov. 17 at noon, while KSNV Las Vegas will

air it Nov. 23 at 5:30 p.m. Yarin calls it a “tremendous

response” from the affiliates.

Jordan Wertlieb, NBC affiliates board chairman,

said the partner stations are fortunate to have such

an asset available. “Meet the Press is an institutional

program that has been a significant part of the discourse

shaping our country for more than 65 years,”

said Wertlieb, who is president of Hearst Television.

“MTP Remembers: JFK is an excellent way to commemorate

this important event.”

Lee Meredith, VP and general manager of Raycom’s

WMC Memphis, said MTP: MLK did a 1.5 household

rating coming out of late news on a Sunday — not a

monster number, he said, but standout content nonetheless.

MTP: JFK will air on WMC Nov. 16 at noon.

“I’m of that age where I grew up with television and

remember these huge events, and the role television

played in these events,” Meredith said. “To be able to

see some of this stuff is great. I’d love to have more.”

Stations are free to come up with their own relevant

additive programming. NBC’s KXAS Dallas created the

iPhone app JFK 50: NBC 5 Remembers, which offers

its own archival footage of the president’s fateful visit

to Dallas; KXAS was live for three days after the fatal

shooting. The app also will allow users to live-stream

the ceremony taking place in Dallas to mark the anniversary.

“By combining today’s technology with our

deep station archives, we know this app will be of keen

interest to those individuals who remember that day in

1963, as well as those seeking a better understanding

of this critical landmark in our country’s history,” said

Tom Ehlmann, KXAS president and general manager.

The deep Meet the Press archive will allow for subsequent

specials, perhaps airing on a quarterly schedule.

Those include one focused on interviews with

sitting presidents and another centered on military

leaders, likely airing around Memorial Day. “Meet the

Press has been on for 66 years,” Yarin said. “We certainly

have a lot of material to draw from.”