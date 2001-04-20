Meet the Press leads Annenberg awards
NBC's Meet the Press won The USC Annenberg Walter Cronkite Awards for Excellence in Broadcast TV Political Journalism for moderator Tim Russert's preparation for interviews with presidential candidates.
Station group Hearst-Argyle Television was singled out for designating five minutes a day to candidate discourse. In large markets, Hearst's WCVB-TV, Boston won for candidate interviews, and NBC's WNBC-TV New York won for in-depth issue pieces.
In medium markets, awards were given to KING-TV Seattle, WFLA-TV Tampa, Fla, and KNXV-TV Phoenix. KTNV(tv) Las Vegas, KTRV(tv) Boise, Idaho and WGME-TV Portland, Me. won awards for small markets.
- Dan Trigoboff
