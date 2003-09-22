Meet B&C's Next Wave

The editors of BROADCASTING CABLE have selected the Next Wave—10 women now in the middle of their television careers who have the right stuff to go all the way to the top. "These women are already accomplished and have risen steadily through the ranks," said B&C Editor in Chief Harry A. Jessell. "We think they have to ability to break through the glass ceiling in what is still a male-dominated business."

They represent each of the major segments of the TV business, broadcasting and cable, from news to management to network programming.

B&C will profile the women in its third annual special report on Oct. 20.

The Next Wave for 2003: Amy Banse, executive vice president, New Programming Investments Division, Comcast; Andrea Berry, senior vice president, field operations, Fox Sports TV Group; Angela Bromstad, executive vice president, NBC Studios; Vickie Burns, vice president of news and news director, WRC-TV Washington; Sue Johenning, executive vice president, director of local broadcast, Initiative; Soledad O'Brien, co-anchor, American Morning, CNN; Carla Pennington Stewart, executive producer, Dr. Phil Show; Vivian Schiller, senior vice president and general manager, Discovery Times Channel; Susan Schwartz, vice president and general manager, WGCL-TV Atlanta (Meredith Broadcasting); and Amy Sohnen*, executive producer, The O'Reilly Factor, Fox News Channel.

* Amy Sohnen's picture was not available at presstime.