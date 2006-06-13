Meerkats Make Big Splash on Animal Planet
The Meerkats may be small, but they are bringing some big ratings to Animal Planet. The June 9 series premiere of Meerkat Manor, which follows a family of meekrats living in Africa’s Kalahari Desert, brought the network its biggest-ever series premiere in households, attracting nearly 800,000 homes.
Back-to-back episodes (8-8:30, 8:30-9) of Meerkat earned an 0.9 household rating and got more than one million viewers for both showings; this is a 125% increase in the time slot year-over-year. That makes Meerkats the biggest series debut in three years.
Over the June 9 weekend, the furry creatures garnered 1.4 million cumulative total viewers in prime. It was also the highest-rated premiere in three years among the 2-11 demo, with an average 0.5 rating and 158,000 viewers (a 67% increase year-to-year).
Meerkat is a 13-part series based on a 10-year Cambridge University study of the creatures.
Animal Planet is available in more than 88 million homes worldwide.
