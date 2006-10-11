Medium May Replace Kidnapped

NBC is expected to bring back Medium to replace the relocated Kidnapped Wednesdays at 10.

While NBC isn’t commenting, sources with knowledge of the situation said the network is planning on bringing the veteran drama back onto the schedule in coming weeks, though it will continue to monitor Dateline in that slot.

NBC is also said to have considered launching rookie drama The Black Donnellys in place of Kidnapped, which will play out the rest of its 13-episode order on Saturday nights.

Though it has yet to make an announcement, CBS also has its plan to replace Smith, as the network is expected to introduce rookie drama 3 lbs. Tuesdays at 10 in coming weeks.

What would be the fifth new show of the season for CBS, 3 lbs. stars Stanley Tucci and Mark Feuerstein (West Wing, Good Morning, Miami) as surgeons.