Medium Gains Monday Momentum

Most shows in broadcast networks’ Monday night lineups were off slightly from their premieres last week, with one notable exception: NBC’s Medium.

The 10 p.m. thriller, riding high on Patricia Arquette’s Emmy for best actress in a drama, posted a 5.0/12 among adults 18-49, up from last week’s second-season premiere (4.5/11), according to Nielsen fast national data for Sept. 26.

Meanwhile, ABC was the highest-rated network among 18-to-49-year-old viewers in prime time. It posted an average 4.8 rating/12 share in the demo thanks to Wife Swap (4.0/11) and a Kansas City-Denver game on Monday Night Football (5.2/12). The Broncos blew away the Chiefs 30-10 at Invesco Field in Denver.

CBS took second place on the night, at 4.4/11. CSI: Miami (5.5/13) at 10 p.m. was again Monday’s highest-rated program, but it was down from last week’s 6.7/16. The rest of CBS' schedule saw slight drops from last week's Monday rollout. At 8-8:30, The King of Queens (3.5/10) dropped by a tenth of a point; How I Met Your Mother (3.5/9, down from last week’s 3.9) at 8:30; Two and a Half Men (4.7/11, down from 5.1) at 9 p.m.; Out of Practice (3.7/9, down from 4.3) at 9:30 p.m.

In addition to Medium, third-place NBC (3.9/10) broadcast the second episode of fall freshman Surface (2.8/8) at 8 p.m., down a full rating point from its debut. Las Vegas (4.0/9) was also down, from 4.6.

Fox was in fourth place at 2.9/7. Prison Break, which premiered on Aug. 29, settled into a groove at 4.0/9 from 9-10 p.m. The network’s 8 o’clock shows—Arrested Development (1.9/5) and Kitchen Confidential (1.7/4) dipped below their 2.0-rated premieres on Sept. 19.

UPN and The WB were tied for last place at 1.4/4 a piece. UPN aired One on One (1.3/4) at 8 p.m.; All of Us (1.4/4) at 8:30; Girlfriends (1.6/4) at 9 p.m.; and Half and Half (1.4/3) at 9:30.

The WB aired 7th Heaven (1.8/5) and Just Legal (1.0/2).