Mediaworks seeks partner for Spanish station
An Alabama media company is hoping to put Birmingham's first Spanish-language
TV station on the air sometime next year.
Programming would include local news, weather and sports and other locally
produced shows.
Trussville, Ala.-based advertising and public-relations company Mediaworks
International believes the growth of the Hispanic market in the area makes such
a station viable, and it is currently seeking financial partners for the
project.
