MediaVest USA Takes TRA Consumer Data

Consumer-measurement firm TRA signed with MediaVest USA Thursday as the first ad agency for its Media TRAnalytics service measuring media consumption and purchasing activity.

TRA applied to patent its system, which connects what is said is second-by-second TV set-top viewership data with other consumer information.

“True accountability clearly answers the question, ‘Did our advertising drive purchase?’” Jim Kite, resident-connections research and analytics at MediaVest USA, said in a statement.

MediaVest USA will analyze TRA’s set-top-box data combined with demographic information from Experian Marketing Solutions and behavioral purchase data from shopper-card data.

MediaVest handles more than $7 billion in media investment for clients such as Coca-Cola, Kraft Foods, Mars, Procter & Gamble and Wal-Mart Stores.