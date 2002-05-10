MediaVest: Upfront looks better than last year

MediaVest Worldwide president of U.S. operations Mel Berning sees "a better [upfront]

market ahead of us than last year," due to a healthier economy.

That was his message to the Upfront Summit in New York, an annual look at the

advertising climatem sponsored by Crain Communications Inc.

Declining to "put a number on the table," he said, "There's a lot of room"

between the $8 billion network-television upfront of two years ago and last

year's $7 billion or so.

MediaCom Worldwide executive vice president Donna Speciale -- who described the

economy as still in "a very fragile stage" -- blasted broadcasters for "taking the

easy way out" and opting for newsmagazines and reality shows as low-cost

quick fixes.

Berning agreed that the networks have relied on stopgap moves that are "very friendly to

the bottom line."

ABC Television Network executive VP and general sales manager

Cynthia Ponce accepted ABC's share of the blame, adding, "We should've had

something [ready] behind [Who Wants to Be a

Millionaire]."