Medias Own Recount

Just two weeks after BC Eye reported the FCC's broadcast station total list hadn't been updated for a year, the commission has resumed its monthly update. According to the FCC there are now 12,717 radio stations (4,685 AM, 5,892 FM and 2,140 educational), 1,663 full-power TV, and 2,388 low-power TV. The number of stations increased from a year ago in all categories except AM, where there was a decline of 98. That doesn't mean the number of AM outlets is going down, says FCC audio-services division chief, Linda Blair. The FCC just finished a review of its database and discovered some licenses had been counted twice.