MediaMath Hires Ingrid Hackett, Ashish Shukla, Laurent Cordier

MediaMath said it added three industry veterans to its senior management team.

Ashish Shukla was named chief technology officer, Ingrid Hackett joined as general counsel and Laurent Cordier became chief partnerships officer.

“I am thrilled to welcome Ingrid, Ashish and Laurent to our leadership team. They bring broad experience across the advertising, digital media and technology space, as well as deep expertise in their specific focus areas,” said Konrad Gerszke, president, MediaMath. “We continue to invest in and attract top-tier talent that helps us execute against the areas that are top of mind for our clients.”

Shukla had most recently been head of architecture at Paypal and previously held posts at Yahoo!, Verisign, Cisco and HP.

“Throughout my career, I’ve developed deep experience in data-centric product innovation and cultivated a strong knowledge of the ad-tech space,” said Shukla. “MediaMath’s mission to connect a future-proofed omnichannel platform to an accountable, addressable and aligned media supply chain and digital media ecosystem is something I am passionate about being a part of.”

Hackett had been general counsel and compliance officer at Quantum Spatial. Before that she held positions with Hickman, The Home Depot and Coca-Cola.

“Over the last years, the ad-tech industry has faced new challenges with the impending demise of third-party cookies, the accelerating shift from linear to connected TV, and the proliferation of misinformation. MediaMath has a clear vision for the future of the digital advertising industry that is rooted in accountability and transparency,” Hackett said. “That vision is what drew me to MediaMath.”

Cordier most recently was CRO at Headspin. Before that he was managing director, global partnerships and programmatic advertising at Google.

“MediaMath strives to deliver better outcomes for marketers and publishers and is modernizing the technical and commercial connections and integrations along the digital advertising supply chain,” he said. “I very much look forward to being a part of the company’s journey and to work closely with MediaMath’s partners around the globe to bring this vision to life.”