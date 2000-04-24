Medialink signs with Video Networks

Medialink Worldwide will use Video Networks Inc.'s Media Commerce Network to distribute digital video news releases to television newsrooms. VNI's NewsTracker news-on-demand system will be used by Medialink customers to receive the video news releases in a format they can easily review and use.

"VNI's store-and-forward method of distributing content dramatically improves the way video news releases are distributed," says Laurence Moskowitz, chairman, president and CEO of Medialink. "VNI's IP-multicast network also provides a new level of access and key information to add value to our client's efforts."