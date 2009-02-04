Medialink Enhances Online Video Services

Medialink Worldwide Inc. has upgraded its Mediaseed Internet portal, which allows journalists to preview and download video and audio news releases, as well as image files and documents, provided by Medialink clients. Mediaseed, launched in September 2007, also provides video content collaboration, archiving, distribution and publishing for marketers and public relations communicators.

The company says software enhancements will allow fast-paced news operations to more quickly find, review and use compelling news content in a variety of formats.

The improvements include advanced search, allowing journalists to quickly find content of interest based on criteria such as topic, format and keywords. The Mediaseed site was also optimized to provide faster file downloads. Journalists now can preview all video content and download documents and images without registration or log-in. Media professionals still must register and log-in to download video content, however, providing Medialink clients control over their content.

These improvements are available both at the main Mediaseed site and through the private-label version of the service employed by corporations like Seagate and Philips and associations such as the National Resource Defense Council.

