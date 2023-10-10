MediaHub To Use Sabio Data To Reach Multicultural Viewers

Sabio Holdings said it made a deal to provide media agency Mediahub U.S. with audience data and insights that will enable its client to reach growing multicultural audiences in the U.S.

The data will be used by Mediahub to reinforce its commitment to support minority-owned media, particularly in the connected TV and over-the-top space, where Sabio provides publishers with distribution, monetization and analytics.

A recent report from Sabio’s App Science unit found that multicultural audiences are bigger streamers than the general market, with Asian Americans, African Americans, and Hispanic Americans 33%, 17%, and 17%, respectively, more likely to have CTV streaming apps than the general market.

“Mediahub is excited to formalize our relationship with Sabio, and to provide our clients with more opportunities and inventory to connect with multicultural audiences. We’ve found that Sabio is unique not only because they reach total market audiences, but can also get very granular in corroborating and reaching multicultural audiences based on endemic mobile usage and behavior – this is critical in a world where it is getting increasingly difficult to verify and qualify audiences, particularly diverse audience,” said Femaris Peña, senior VP, Director, Diversity Demand and Supply at Mediahub, part of IPG’s Mediabrands unit.

“Sabio’s supply is complemented with unique CTV/OTT inventory sources and access to insights and data through the App Science Household Graph - all of which enable our clients to efficiently activate at scale. We are pleased to partner with Sabio to continue to our clients grow while also narrowing the equity gap in the media ecosystem,” Peña said.

As part of the deal, Mediahub will have access to media activations across Sabio’s unique CTV/OTT inventory and customized audience segments, and the ability to use mobile data to target anonymized segments on CTV/OTT.

Sabio will also provide access to App Science’s proprietary graph data incorporating 55 million households.

“The engagement with Mediahub further solidifies their support of minority-owned media. Mediahub clients will now have partnership, sponsorship and production opportunities with Sabio’s soon-to-be launched Ad-supported Video-On-Demand (AVOD) hub SabioTV app, focused on unique streaming content from creators that resonate with diverse audiences,” said Jon Stimmel, Chief Growth Officer of Sabio.

“As the multicultural audience population continues to grow, advertisers are constantly looking for opportunities to reach and target these groups. Mediahub’s commitment to these audiences makes it easier for marketers to better understand and reach these users, with exclusive inventory available through Sabio’s CTV/OTT network,” Stimmel said.