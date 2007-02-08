MediaFLO Gets ESPN Content

ESPN has signed a multi-year deal with Qualcomm subsidiary MediaFLO to provide sports programming for its live mobile TV service, scheduled to launch to compatible Verizon cellphones in the first quarter.

ESPN joins CBS, Fox, NBC, and MTV Networks in providing content to MediaFLO, which will broadcast on UHF spectrum that it purchased from the FCC as part of the digital TV conversion process.

According to ESPN, the new "ESPN Mobile TV" channel will offer live, simulcast sports events, comprehensive and breaking sports news, commentary and analysis, and real-time sports scores and game updates.

“The time is right to offer the first–ever sports wireless channel, ESPN Mobile TV,” said Salil Mehta, executive vice president, ESPN Enterprises, in a statement. “Historically, ESPN has been the leader in adopting new technologies to serve sports fans, and MediaFLO USA’s mobile entertainment service will make ESPN’s world-class programming come to life on the newest generation of mobile phones."

San Diego-based MediaFLO, which made a big splash at CES with the announcement of its Verizon deal, participated in the McGraw-Hill Media Summit in New York this week but didn't provide any details on the service's pricing or exact launch date.

