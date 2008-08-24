MediaFLO Bulks Up News Offering For Conventions





MediaFLO USA, the broadcast mobile TV service owned by Qualcomm and marketed to consumers by Verizon and AT&T, has added three new full-time news channels to its lineup of live television programming, just in time for the political conventions that start this week.

The service will now carry simulcasts of NBC Universal’s CNBC and MSNBC and News Corp.’s Fox News Channel, bringing its core programming lineup to 11 channels. Verizon and AT&T also offer two additional channels to customers that they program independently, and the service occasionally carries dedicated live channels for major sporting events such as the Olympics.

"The FLO TV service allows consumers to stay connected to breaking news as it happens," said Jonathan Barzilay, senior vice president, programming and advertising, MediaFLO USA, in a statement. "With the addition of CNBC, MSNBC and FOX News, our subscribers will enjoy instant access to national news and up-to-the-minute financial information."

The MediaFLO service, which is broadcast on Ch.55 within the UHF broadcast spectrum, is now available in 58 major metropolitan areas nationwide including Atlanta, Chicago, Dallas, Las Vegas, Los Angeles, New York, San Diego, Seattle and Washington, D.C.