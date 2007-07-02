MediaFLO Boosts Sports Offerings

Following up on last week's announcement that Verizon V Cast Mobile TV subscribers would be able to watch NBC's live coverage of the Wimbledon tennis tournament on their mobile phones, Verizon and MediaFLO, the Qualcomm subsidiary that provides Verizon with its live mobile TV service, have announced a range of live sports coverage that will be available from CBS, ESPN and Fox.

ESPN Mobile TV, one of 8 channels on the MediaFLo service, will provide live coverage of major NASCAR races including the Allstate 400 (July 29), the Pennsylvania 500 (August 5), the NASCAR Nextel Cup (August 12), the 3M Performance 400 (August 19), the Sharpie 500 (August 25) and the NASCAR Nextel Cup Series 500 (September 2), with replays airing on FOX Sports Mobile. ESPN Mobile TV will also provide coverage of Busch Series events, including 20 live Saturday races and qualifying rounds.

ESPN Mobile TV will also provide soccer fans with live matches from the Under-20 FIFA World Cup in July, and carry live coverage of freestyle BMX and skateboarding from the X Games in Los Angeles next month. Meanwhile, CBS Mobile, in partnership with College Sports Television (CSTV), will feature beach volleyball, softball, weight-lifting, wakeboarding, snowboarding and lacrosse coverage.