Mediacomm wants $1 billion more
Exploiting its recent startling success raising cash in the junk bond market, Mediacomm is heading back to the markets. The rural MSO filed a shelf registration to sell $1 billion in debt and equity securities. No specific offering is immediately slated but a shelf registration with the SEC allows Chairman Rocco Commisso to jump into the market quickly is prices suddenly look favorable.
- John Higgins
