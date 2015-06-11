Mediacom, Granite Agree to Retrans Deal

Mediacom Communications said it has reached an agreement with Granite Broadcasting, returning three NBC-affiliated stations in Duluth, Minn., Fort Wayne, Ind., and Peoria, Ill. to its customers in those markets.

The Granite stations – KBJR in Duluth, WISE in Fort Wayne and WEEK in Peoria – went dark on June 1 after the two could not reach a retransmission consent agreement.

The agreement comes in time for Game 5 of the NHL Stanley Cup Finals, pitting the Chicago Blackhawks vs. the Tampa Bay Lightning, scheduled to air on NBC on Saturday June 13 at 8 p.m. In the past, Mediacom had hosted viewing parties in its markets in Illinois affected by the blackout. The series is tied 2 games each.

