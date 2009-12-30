Mediacom:FCC Pushing Parties ForNew Years RetransResolution

At

press time, the FCC was still pushing Sinclair and Mediacom to resolve their

retrans fight as the Dec. 31 deadline for TV stations potentially being pulled

from Mediacom cable systems drew closer.

According

to Tom Larsen, VP, legal and public affairs, for the cable operator, that

pushing was coming from both the Media Bureau and chairman's office.

"We've been asked to give a daily update to large numbers of people in the

bureau and the chairman's office." The upshot of those e-mails and phone

calls: No movement. "We've talked and presented offers and they have not

accepted those," he says.

At

the FCC's urging, said Larsen, the two sides brought in an outside arbitrator

Monday, but that didn't work. Larsen says the two sides are still talking,

however.

With

viewers/constituents potentially losing cable access to college football games

on those stations, Capitol Hill and the FCC have both been pressuring the

parties to come to a deal or at least an interim agreement that would keep the

stations on during the negotiations and past the Dec. 31 deadline.

The

president of the University of Iowa (whose Hawkeyes are playing the Georgia

Tech Yellow Jackets in the Orange Bowl), also sent a letter urging the parties

to resolve the dispute, according to Larsen.

Mediacom

asked the FCC to step in and force that interim carriage, but the commission

has not acted on that emergency request--filed a couple of months ago--and is

unlikely to step in say various sources, who point out it has not done so in

the past when stations were dropped during retrans fights.

Larsen

says Mediacom has a standing offer to accept a 90-day extension during which it

would pay--temporarily--the Sinclair asking price that is the current bone of

contention.

"We've

been aggressively been trying to get a deal done," says Larsen, "and

we have been encouraged by the FCC to do that. Today, we feel we have done everything

the FCC has asked us to do in terms of trying to move the needle here to get

something done."

A

Sinclair official had not returned a call at press time. but in a letter to

Mediacom CEO Rocco Commisso last week, Sinclair CEO David Smith said that the

company was not interested in a 90-day extension, though he would agree to a

one-year extension at Sinclair's current asking price.

"[I]f

you are truly interested in the public interest," said Smith, "you

should agree to pay such amount for the remained of 2010."

Smith

argues that a 90-day extension would shift leverage to Mediacom since it would

take the deadline past the time of more popular programming--that would include

college and pro football playoff and championship games, the kind of

programming the FCC recognizes as must-have.

He

also points out that if the contract cannot be renegotiated before Jan. 1,

cable viewers can still watch the games over the air, or on DirecTV or DISH.

""we

understand Mediacom's interest in retaining its paying subscribers," he

wrote Commisso, "but contrary to the inference in your letter, the

citizens of Iowa (and elsewhere) can watch the Orange Bowl (and other great

programming we carry) without Mediacom."

A

