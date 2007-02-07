Mediacom, Crown Renew Carriage Agreement

Cable operator Mediacom and Crown Media Holdings have renewed their carriage agreement.

Under the multiyear deal, Crown's Hallmark Channel will be available to a million-plus Mediacom subs.

The renewal comes after Hallmark has registered some big ratings gains and is now one of the top 10-rated cable nets in prime time.

In the wake of Mediacom's contentious carriage fight with Sinclair over its TV stations, the language in the announcement of the Hallmark deal was telling.

"Hallmark Channel is a top ten network with original movies and classic series all delivered at a fair and reasonable price," said Mediacom chairman Rocco Commisso.

"As recent events have shown," added Crown Media President Henry Schleiff, "Rocco not only understands fair value but is also willing to fight for the best interests of his subscribers."