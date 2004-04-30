Mediachannel.org Targets Sinclair

Opposition to Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc.'s decision to yank Nightline began snowballing Friday.

Mediachannel.org (www.mediachannel.org), for one, sent out an action alert asking recipients to protest the Sinclair decision to preempt Friday's Nightline on its eight ABC-affiliated TV stations. Sinclair says the ABC broadcast of the names of 700 American Iraqi war dead is meant to undercut support for the war. ABC says it is a tribute.

The alert includes a do-it-yourself protest e-mail and a list of Sinclair station GM's to contact, as well as Sinclair President David Smith.

"Demand that Sinclair reverse its decision and air the program," the e-mail advised. "Their snub of Nightline -- and their disingenuous rationale for the action -- smacks of censorship and political manipulation."