Media Urge More Help for Hurricane Survivors
The Ad Council is launching a new public-service ad campaign to get hurricane survivors, caregivers and first responders to seek mental health services if they need them.
The spots will provide a toll-free number (1-800-789-2647) for information and referrals. Information will also be available at samsha.gov.
The campaign is being unveiled at a press conference in Washington Dec. 7 by Health and Human Services Secretary Mike Leavitt.
The Ad Council combines donations of ad time and creative services to create PSA campaigns on a host of issues.
