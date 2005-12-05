Media Urge More Help for Hurricane Survivors

The Ad Council is launching a new public-service ad campaign to get hurricane survivors, caregivers and first responders to seek mental health services if they need them.

The spots will provide a toll-free number (1-800-789-2647) for information and referrals. Information will also be available at samsha.gov.

The campaign is being unveiled at a press conference in Washington Dec. 7 by Health and Human Services Secretary Mike Leavitt.

The Ad Council combines donations of ad time and creative services to create PSA campaigns on a host of issues.