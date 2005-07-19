Media Unite On Parental Control

Veteran media critics Senators Rick Santorum (R-Pa.) and Joe Liberman (D-Conn.) are lending their support to a new, broad-based coalition that has formed to push for parental control of TV and other entertainment content.

The Pause Parent Play (PPP) initiative (www.PauseParentPlay.org) will launch July 20 on Capitol Hill with a display of parental control tools and technologies for TV, movies, music, and video games.

The new coalition includes the same three network corporate parents, NBC Universal, News Corp,. and Viacom, behind the TV Watch online effort promoting the TV ratings and V-chip--Disney is still a no-show--but the effort has broadened to present a united front for parental control vs. government control of music, movies, TV shows, and video games.



Time Warner has volunteered space in People and Parenting magazines to run a PPP PSA ad, with the first one appearing in the August edition of Parenting.



The PPP campaign boasts a host of other corporate and industry partners, including Time Warner, Comcast, YMCA, Wal-Mart, Microsoft, the Girl Scouts, MPAA, RIAA, ESRB, ESA, Tyco, NCTA, and Interstate Batteries.

Lieberman and Santorum are among the most vocal proponents of limiting children's exposure to graphic TV and video game content.



For the record, "pause, parent, play "is described as:

PAUSE—Take a minute to think about the media that is available and how their kids might react to it.



PARENT—Decide what is appropriate for their own kids, talk with them, and use the options at their disposal to help them.



PLAY—Enjoy the media with their kids.



The coalition counts as its supporters: "the movie, music and cable industries, retailers that sell entertainment products, video game and computer game publishers, media companies and family and parenting groups."



It also lists Santorum and Lieberman as informal advisers, along John Ensign (R-Nev.) and Mark Pryor (D-Ark.).



Executive director of the PPP coalition is Cindi Tripodi, former VP of congressional affairs for the MPAA.