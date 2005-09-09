Media Telethon Scores In Scranton

Scranton, Pa., is about as dissimilar from The Big Easy and the Deep South as anywhere, but that didn’t stop citizens from the Scranton area from pledging $294,627 last Thursday in a city-wide/day-long media event to help victims of Hurricane Katrina.

The telethon was sponsored by The News Alliance, a collection of Scranton media organizations—radio, TV and print—that share information.

It was led by The Scranton Times-Tribune, Nexstar’s WBRE and Mission Broadcasting’s WYOU, five radio stations, and several smaller area papers.

Scranton folks know how to dig deep when disaster strikes. After 9/11, The News Alliance telethon raised $225,000, and after the Asian tsunami last December, $270,000.