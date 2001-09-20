Media stocks tank with tumbling market

Media stocks kept sliding with the overall stock market, as losses steadily deepened by the close of trading Thursday.

At day's end, the Dow Jones industrial average had fallen more than 383 points, while the Nasdaq had dropped 57 points and the Standard & Poors index slid 31 points.

Walt Disney Co. was off $1.52 to $16.98 per share, after trading in the $15 range earlier in the day. Viacom dropped $1.62 to $29.78. AOL Time Warner lost $1.70 to $29.25 a share. News Corp.was off 55 cents a share, to $24.10.

- Richard Tedesco