Media stocks settle down with market
Broadcast and cable stocks calmed down along with the broad market Tuesday, falling just 1.8% about the same as the Dow average.
The best performers were Granite Broadcasting, AOL, Adelphia and Salem Communications, up 3-5%. The biggest loser was DBS reseller Pegasus, off 16%, and DirecTV parent Hughes Electronics, off 9% to $12.80, down from $20 a month ago.
That severely complicates the company's plans to sell out to a venture led by News Corp. - John M. Higgins
