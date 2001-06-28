Media Station makes patent move

Media Station has applied for a U.S. patent covering the core technology enabling its newest online offering, the Media Station Digital Store.

The application addresses specific areas of Media Station's technology that allows Digital Store customers to digitally purchase and play rich media CD-ROM software.

The patent announcement follows a series of agreements that will expand Media Station's global presence, including licensing pacts with NextGenTel and B2 Bredband in Scandinavia, and has begun the trial and distribution process with NTT Communications and Toppan Printing's Bitway service in Japan. - Richard Tedesco