Media Stars To Be Feted
By Staff
Tickets and tables are available for the 14th Annual Broadcasting &
Cable Hall of Fame Awards Dinner. Scheduled for Monday Nov. 8 at New York's
Waldorf-Astoria, the black-tie event will honor 10 of the brightest lights in
the business.
This year, B&C is also saluting
SportsCenter, the influential ESPN
sportscast, celebrating its 25th-anniversary year.
The industry stars who will be inducted into the Hall of Fame this year
include: William F. Baker, chief executive, New York Public Television; George
Bodenheimer, president of ESPN and ABC Sports and co-chairman of Disney Media
Networks; Stephen B. Burke, chief COO of Comcast Corp. and president of Comcast
Cable; Catherine L. Hughes, founder and chairperson of Radio One; Mario "Don
Francisco" Kreutzberger, host of Univision's Sabado
Gigante; Jerry Lee, president and partner, WBEB(FM) Philadelphia;
Judith A. McHale, president and CEO of Discovery Communications; Leslie
Moonves, co-president and co-COO of Viacom; Dick Robertson, president of Warner
Bros. Domestic Television Distribution; Jeff Smulyan, chairman of Emmis
Communications.
SportsCenter will be the second
television show B&C has inducted into
the Hall of Fame. Last year, the honor went to The
Simpsons.
For reservations and information, call Maggie Pritikin at
646-746-7068.
