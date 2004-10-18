Media Stars To Be Feted

Tickets and tables are available for the 14th Annual Broadcasting &

Cable Hall of Fame Awards Dinner. Scheduled for Monday Nov. 8 at New York's

Waldorf-Astoria, the black-tie event will honor 10 of the brightest lights in

the business.

This year, B&C is also saluting

SportsCenter, the influential ESPN

sportscast, celebrating its 25th-anniversary year.

The industry stars who will be inducted into the Hall of Fame this year

include: William F. Baker, chief executive, New York Public Television; George

Bodenheimer, president of ESPN and ABC Sports and co-chairman of Disney Media

Networks; Stephen B. Burke, chief COO of Comcast Corp. and president of Comcast

Cable; Catherine L. Hughes, founder and chairperson of Radio One; Mario "Don

Francisco" Kreutzberger, host of Univision's Sabado

Gigante; Jerry Lee, president and partner, WBEB(FM) Philadelphia;

Judith A. McHale, president and CEO of Discovery Communications; Leslie

Moonves, co-president and co-COO of Viacom; Dick Robertson, president of Warner

Bros. Domestic Television Distribution; Jeff Smulyan, chairman of Emmis

Communications.

SportsCenter will be the second

television show B&C has inducted into

the Hall of Fame. Last year, the honor went to The

Simpsons.

For reservations and information, call Maggie Pritikin at

646-746-7068.