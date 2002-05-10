Media security council to meet

A media-industry council charged with ensuring the reliability of mass

communications during a terrorist attack or other catastrophe will hold its

first public meeting May 17.

More than 40 executives from broadcast, cable, satellite and related

industries have signed on to the Media Security and Reliability Council,

established in the wake of the Sept. 11 attacks.

The group's main mission is to establish a list of "best practices" for

industry participants.

The meeting is scheduled for 10 a.m. at the Federal Communications

Commission.

Dennis FitzSimons, president of Tribune Co., chairs the council.

FCC chairman Michael Powell will attend the meeting.