Media Rating Council Gives CEO George Ivie New Deal through 2027

The Media Rating Council, which audits and evaluates measurement companies, said its CEO and executives directors George Ivie has agreed to a new five-year contract extension that will keep him in his job through 2027.

The MRC and Ivie have had a high profile lately as long-time TV ratings leader Nielsen faces unprecedented challenges from a squadron of competitors and complaints from customers, led by the media companies who pay most of Nielsen’s bills.

Last year, the MRC confirmed that Nielsen was undercounting viewing during the pandemic and suspended Nielsen accreditation. Now Nielsen and rivals iSpot.TV, Comscore and VideoAmp are racing to be accredited, figuring that that would increase their chances of being adopted as the new currency for buying and selling commercial in a multiplatform environment.

“MRC has flourished over the years of George’s leadership,” said Dale Coons, senior VP and media research director at ad agency Campbell Ewald, and chairman of the MRC’s board of directors.

“The organization’s membership has more than tripled, the number of audits MRC oversees annually has grown more than five-fold and the diversity of measurement areas for which MRC has authored standards and subsequently conducted audits has expanded many times over. George’s thoroughness, insight and diplomacy are highlights of his tenure as Executive Director of the MRC,” Coons said. “Today’s MRC is looked to as one of the industry’s foremost authorities on measurement issues, which is a testament to George’s vision and skill, and we’re thrilled to know that he’ll be continuing to lead MRC as we face the critical measurement challenges that lie ahead.”

Ivie has been executive director of the MRC since 2000. Before joining MRC, he was a partner at Ernst & Young, where he was an advisor to the group and managed the audience E&Y conducted for the MRC.

“I’m gratified and humbled by the confidence that the MRC Board and our executive leadership has demonstrated in me in granting this extension,” Ivie said “I’m also excited about the future and the many challenges that lie ahead, such as ensuring the quality of data inputs, an enhanced focus on outcomes-based measurement and other new approaches, and comprehensively addressing the impacts of Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning techniques on measurement. But I’m equally committed to doing those things MRC has done all along in working to maintain a high bar for measurement quality and ensuring that all population groups are fairly represented in today’s media and advertising measurement.” ■