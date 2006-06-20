Media Planning Tool Now Incorporates Interconnects

More love for local cable advertising: A few months ago it was TNS Media Intelligence unveiling a new commercial-monitoring service that includes local cable advertisements for the first time. Now comes word from software provider Interactive Market Systems that a local media planning application will take into account local cable interconnects as it seeks to divine favorable reach-and-frequency calculations for local markets. IMS, a corporate cousin to Nielsen Media Research, says its new IMS Local TV Allocator tool, used commonly within large ad agencies, “recognizes the growing importance of U.S. cable interconnects to the local television market.” It will give planners a view of local TV markets that includes analysis of local broadcast and cable delivery options as it models different approaches for distributing campaign GRPs.