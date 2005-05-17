Media Placement Firms Team Up
Sucherman Consulting Group, a management firm for the media and entertainment industry, has forged a partnership with Bird & Co, a European-based executive-search firm.
Sucherman Consulting Group's clients have included ABC, MTV, VH1, Showtime and Comedy Central.
Bird & Co. works extensively with The Walt Disney Company and has placed senior executives for companies BSkyB, Channel 4, Warner Bros, Viacom and MTV Networks.
Said Sucherman: “This partnership is a natural fit for us and extends our reach across the globe.”
