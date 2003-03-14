Media-ownership forum slated
Students in the Media and Entertainment Law Society of Northwestern
University's law school are sponsoring a media-ownership forum April 2 on the
university's Chicago campus.
Federal Communications Commission member Michael Copps, who has pushed for
more public hearings on the concentration question, is slated to attend.
