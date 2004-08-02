Media Museum Beefs Up Board

The Museum of Television and Radio has added five new members to its Los Angeles board of governors.

Joining the board will be Jeff Gaspin, president of NBC Universal Cable Entertainment and Cross-Platform Strategy; James Packer, executive vice president of North American television sales for MGM Television; Harry Sloan, executive chairman of the board for SBS Broadcasting SA; Anne Sweeney, co-chairman of The Walt Disney Co.'s Media Networks and president of Disney-ABC Television; and Dick Wolf, creator and executive producer of the Law & Order franchise. The LA Board of Governors was formed in October 2002.

The board is co-chaired by News Corp. President and Chief Operating Officer Peter Chernin, Capital Research and Management Senior Vice President Gordon Crawford and Viacom Co-President and Co-Chief Operating Officer Leslie Moonves. Stuart Brotman is the Museum's president; Barbara Dixon is the Museum's vice president and director.