Media Matters Fights Beck

Media Matters for America is taking aim at the launch of a CNN Headline News talk show hosted by conservative radio host Glenn Beck.

The group, which complained about Beck's hiring back in January, Thursday was firing off an e-mail listing "outrageous" statements made by Beck on his syndicated radio show, The Glenn Beck Program.

Media Matters, which was launched by a consortium of anti-media consolidation activist groups including moveone.org, has made something of a cottage industry of monitoring and attacking what it says is conservative bias in the media, including releasing a study in February charging the network Sunday public affairs shows skewed toward Republicans and monitoring Fox News.