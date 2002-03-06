Media layoffs slow

The pace of media layoffs eased in February, with companies announcing

layoffs of 283 workers, according to a tracking study.

Outplacement firm Challenger, Gray and Christmas Inc. said the February pace

is 27 percent below the 384 layoffs announced in February 2001 and down

dramatically from the 1,294 announced during January 2002.

Challenger, Gray compiles companies' announcements and filing with regulators

concerning layoffs. The tracking study's media category includes broadcast,

cable, radio, entertainment and print, but excludes Internet-related cuts.

It's as much art as science. For example, AT&T Broadband laid off 500

workers in the cable division's headquarters in February, but that shows up

under telecommunications.

Challenger, Gray counted 128,115 layoffs at all companies last month, up 28

percent from 101,731 last year but down from 212,704 in

January.