Media layoffs drop

There's no repeat of the carnage in media employment seen one year ago,

with media companies announcing layoffs of just 829 workers last month,

according to a tracking study.

Outplacement firm Challenger, Gray and Christmas Inc. said the May pace was a

gratifying 88 percent slide from the 6,483 workers fired during the bloody month

of May 2001.

However, last month's pace was also 40 percent more than the 595 layoffs in

April.

Challenger, Gray compiles companies' announcements and filings with regulators

concerning layoffs.

The tracking study's media category includes broadcast, cable, radio,

advertising, entertainment and print, but excludes Internet-related cuts.

A different look came from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, although its most

recent data only cover March.

The BLS said that in March, ad agencies' employment dropped dramatically, off

10 percent from the same period in 2001.

Radio stations' employment actually increased 0.7 percent, while TV stations'

fell 2.7 percent.

Cable systems -- hiring at which has remained strong

throughout the recession -- posted a 9.2 percent increase in

hiring.