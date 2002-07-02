Media layoffs back on the rise

The pace of layoffs by media companies picked back up in

June, although job cuts remain a fraction of the losses during the same period

last year.

According to a tracking study by outplacement firm Challenger, Gray and

Christmas Inc., media companies axed 1,045 people in June.

That's up from 829 cut in May, but a blissful 83 percent drop from the 6,309

fired in June 2001.

Challenger, Gray compiles companies' announcements and filings with regulators

concerning layoffs. The tracking study's media category includes broadcast,

cable, radio, advertising, entertainment and print, but excludes

Internet-related cuts.

A different look at employment comes from the U.S. Bureau of Labor

Statistics, and its most recent data only cover April.

The BLS said that as of April, employment by ad agencies remained bleak, with

the number of workers falling 5 percent.

Radio stations' labor levels increased slightly, 0.2 percent.

TV stations' employment fell 1.8 percent, but cable systems -- driven by a

continuing need for cable-modem and digital-cable salesmen and installers --

added 2.2 percent to their ranks.