Media Institute Names New Speech Advisor

Communications attorney Bruce Sanford has been named chairman of The Media Institute's First Amendment Advisory Council.

Sanford, a partner with D.C. law firm Baker Hostetler, is general counsel of the Society of Professional Journalists and author of Don't Shoot the Messenger: How Our Growing Hatred of the Media Threatens Free Speech For All of Us.

Sanford replaces Kurt Wimmer, who had to exit that post when he joined Gannett as SVP and general counsel.

The Media Institute also said there has been a program change for its Oct. 16 awards banquet. Instead of FCC Commissioner Deborah Taylor Tate, the speaker will now be her Republican colleague, Robert McDowell.

The Media Institute is a First Amendment think tank supported by a variety of media companies.