The Media Institute to Launch First Amendment Blog

Washington, D.C.-based The Media Institute is launching a blog with commentary on First Amendment issues.

The site, which will be live as of midday Tuesday, launches with a charter of weighing in on "how the media affect and are affected by technology, commerce, politics, ideology and social mores," but "in no way constrained by the reigning ethos of political correctness."

The Media Institute, headed by president Patrick Maines, is a First Amendment think tank backed by major media companies, but that has not stopped Maines from holding the industry's feet to the fire when it comes to standing up for speech.

Joining Maines in populating the site with commentary will be vice president Richard Kaplar.