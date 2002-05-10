Media Institute issues new book
Washington, D.C.-based think tank The Media Institute has released a new
book, The First Amendment and the Media - 2002, which provides an
"overview of the major First Amendment issues of 2001."
The book was edited by Institute vice president Richard
Kaplan.
Broadcasting & Cable Newsletter
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.