Media Institute Elects Panasonic's Fanon, AT&T's Quinn to Board of Trustees

The Media Institute has added two new trustees.

Peter Fannon of Panasonic and Robert Quinn of AT&T

Services were elected to the board of trustees of the media industry-backed

First Amendment think tank at its annual board meeting Wednesday (Dec. 16).

"I am very impressed with the talents these individuals

bring to The Media Institute, and I look forward to drawing on their

expertise," said Institute President Patrick Maines in announcing the

additions.

Also elected to full terms were Kathleen Grillo of Verizon and

Barbara Wall from Gannett.

The board is an eclectic mix of representatives of the

cable, broadcast, satellite, online, telecom, print, legal and consumer

electronics communities. It is chaired by former FCC Chairman and Wiley Rein

partner Dick Wiley.