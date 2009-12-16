Media Institute Elects Panasonic's Fanon, AT&T's Quinn to Board of Trustees
The Media Institute has added two new trustees.
Peter Fannon of Panasonic and Robert Quinn of AT&T
Services were elected to the board of trustees of the media industry-backed
First Amendment think tank at its annual board meeting Wednesday (Dec. 16).
"I am very impressed with the talents these individuals
bring to The Media Institute, and I look forward to drawing on their
expertise," said Institute President Patrick Maines in announcing the
additions.
Also elected to full terms were Kathleen Grillo of Verizon and
Barbara Wall from Gannett.
The board is an eclectic mix of representatives of the
cable, broadcast, satellite, online, telecom, print, legal and consumer
electronics communities. It is chaired by former FCC Chairman and Wiley Rein
partner Dick Wiley.
