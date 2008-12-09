Media Institute Appoints New Members

The Media Institute (www.mediainstitute.org) named four new members of its board of trustees Tuesday at an annual meeting in Washington.

The members are Susan Eid, senior VP, government and regulatory affairs, for DirecTV; John Lawson, executive VP, policy and strategic initiatives, for Ion Media; Susan Mann, senior director of intellectual property policy for Microsoft; and Steve Vest, senior VP, global public policy, for Time Warner.

The board is chaired by Wiley Rein senior partner Dick Wiley, former chairman of the FCC.

The Institute is a First Amendment think tanked backed by major media companies.