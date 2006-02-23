Media Institute Adds Trustees

The Media Institute in Washington has added some new hardware and software smarts to its brain trust.

Joining the board of trustees of the industry-backed First Amendment think tank are DeDe Lea, executive VP, government relations, for Viacom, and John I. Taylor, VP, government relations, for LG Electronics USA, which merged with Zenith in 1999.

Lea is former VP, government affairs, for Belo, and former senior VP, government relations, for the National Association of Broadcasters. Taylor is a long-time Zenith executive who is on the boards of the Consumer Electronics Association Video Division, Advanced Television Systems Committee Forum, and the Home Recording Rights Coalition.

The Media Institute board is chaired by Wiley Rein & Fielding Senior Partner Dick Wiley, also founding chairman of the Advanced Television Systems Committee.