Media Institute Adds First Amendment Advisers

Media company-funded First Amendment think tank, The Media Institute ((http://www.mediainstitute.org/) ), has named two new members to its advisory board.



The additions are Henry Hoberman of ABC and former ABC executive Stephen Weiswasser of law firm Covington & Burling.



They join a group that includes attorneys Floyd Abrams and Robert Corn-Revere, Lucy Dalglish of the Reporters Commitee for Freedom of the Press, and Adonis Hoffman of the American Association of Advertising Agencies.



Backers of the Washington-based institute include Viacom, time Warner, NBC Universal, News Corp. and Tribune.



