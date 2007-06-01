Media Institute Adds First Amendment Advisers
Media company-funded First Amendment think tank, The Media Institute ((http://www.mediainstitute.org/) ), has named two new members to its advisory board.
The additions are Henry Hoberman of ABC and former ABC executive Stephen Weiswasser of law firm Covington & Burling.
They join a group that includes attorneys Floyd Abrams and Robert Corn-Revere, Lucy Dalglish of the Reporters Commitee for Freedom of the Press, and Adonis Hoffman of the American Association of Advertising Agencies.
Backers of the Washington-based institute include Viacom, time Warner, NBC Universal, News Corp. and Tribune.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.