The Media Institute Adds to Board of Trustees

By

Washington, D.C.-based First Amendment think tank The Media Institute named Kurt Wimmer to its board of trustees.

Wimmer, senior vice president and general counsel of Gannett, is already a member of the institute's First Amendment advisory council.

The board comprises media-company representatives and is chaired by former Federal Communications Commission chairman and current communications superlawyer Richard Wiley.