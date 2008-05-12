The Media Institute Adds to Board of Trustees
Washington, D.C.-based First Amendment think tank The Media Institute named Kurt Wimmer to its board of trustees.
Wimmer, senior vice president and general counsel of Gannett, is already a member of the institute's First Amendment advisory council.
The board comprises media-company representatives and is chaired by former Federal Communications Commission chairman and current communications superlawyer Richard Wiley.
