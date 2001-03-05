MEDIA INSTITUTE ADDITIONS

Jill Lessor, domestic policy chief for AOL Time Warner, and Gregory Schmidt, general counsel for LIN Television, have been tapped to join the Media Institute's Board of Trustees. Lesser is based in AOL's Washington office and has led Internet industry efforts on First Amendment policies, privacy, taxes and unsolicited commercial e-mail. Schmidt is interim co-president of digital TV trade group MSTV and former partner at the Washington law firm of Covington & Burling.