Media gets partial access to Tenn. gov't
All of the 'Big Three' affiliates in Nashville, Tenn., will participate in a
plan that allows the media access to meetings of key state leaders, but
restricts their ability to report on them.
The state's governor and key legislators will allow pool reporters to attend
meetings that had always been behind closed doors, but they can only report them
generally and without attributing ideas and proposals to specific officials.
The Associated Press and Memphis, Tenn.-based newspaper The Commercial
Appeal have refused to participate.
Veteran WKRN-TV Nashville political reporter Chris Bundgaard said the
meetings have value, even with restrictions, because of the unusual access to a
government that's historically been closed.
'I understand the criticism,' he said. 'This is not ideal. But we look at it
as half a loaf being better than none.'
