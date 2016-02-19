Media General Ups John Mann to VP/GM of KWQC Quad Cities

Related: Media General, NBC Renew Affiliations in 13 Markets

Media General has elevated John Mann to VP and general manager of KWQC, its NBC affiliate licensed to Davenport, Iowa serving the Quad Cities (DMA No. 101), market effective immediately. Mann, a 35-year veteran of sales and station management, had been KWQC’s general sales manager since 2012, helping the station improve its audited core revenue share the past three years.

“I am thrilled about my new role and grateful for the opportunity,” Mann said. “We have an outstanding team and we will continue to work hard every day to champion the local community and be viewers’ and advertisers’ first choice on all screens.”

In his role as VP and general manager, Mann will lead operations and devise strategy for the station. He will report to Bob Peterson, VP of broadcast markets for Media General.

“John has proven himself to be a great leader with his extensive knowledge not only in sales, but across all departments,” Peterson said. “He has successfully led large teams to achieve impressive revenue and audience development growth. Furthermore, he is a terrific champion for the local community and very deserving of this promotion.”